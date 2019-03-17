St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee honors WTOC’s Craig Harney

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee presented one of our favorite WTOC co-worker’s with a special award for his 30 years of support on Friday night.
“We would like to award this to our good friend and I’m telling you he’s the heart and sole of our parade committee through WTOC and that is Craig Harney,” said a parade committee member.
Craig Harney is one of the best directors and storytellers in our station’s history. He has played such a pivotal role in broadcasting the annual Saint Patrick’s day festivities for three decades. He is committed to the best coverage in Savannah.
“I see our St. Patrick’s Day coverage as having two audiences- there’s the audience that wants to see the pageantry, and the color and the tradition, but then there’s the audience of Savannah’s Irish, who are counting on us to tell their story and I think that’s what we’ve done and it distinguishes us and it distinguishes our coverage and it’s what we’ve done, that really we- that they’ve honored tonight,” Harney said.
Congratulations Craig. We could sing your praises all night.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.