WTOC honored with plaque celebrating 25th anniversary of televising Feast of St. Patrick Mass

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -WTOC hit an incredible milestone this Saturday as the station celebrated the 25th anniversary of broadcasting the Feast of St. Patrick Mass.
The mass is traditionally held before the parade begins. The Parade Committee presented a plaque to WTOC, recognizing the 25th anniversary of the first televised of Feast of St. Patrick Mass.
Vice President and General Manager Larry Silbermann was on hand to accept the plaque on WTOC’s behalf.
“It’s been our honor and privelage to telecast the mass for these past 25 years," Silbermann said. "We look forward to doing it for for all the years to come and we at WTOC thank you and the parade committee for all you do to make St. Patrick’s Day so special in such a unique event for the Savannah region.”
The Parade Committee also presented an identical plaque to the director at the Cathedral, Father Gerry Schrek.
