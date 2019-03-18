Bluffton students earn FAA drone pilot licenses

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -A group of Bluffton teens are taking to the skies.
The high school students from May River High School and Bluffton High school now have their FAA drone pilot licenses.
The 5 students have been interning with a local company, learning about the drone industry and assisting drone pilots in the field. The drone licenses will give them a big headstart in their future careers.
“My commercial drone license lets me fly the drones that are over 5 pounds but under 55 pounds so like the big guys that can take really good cinematography shots they do the big mapping," said Annalise Sisco, a senior at May River High School.
“I kind of want to go into mechanical engineering but then branch off into aerospace and astronotics so this is kind of my beginning to my areospace career,” said Beau Bischoff, also a senior at May River High School.
Drones are being applied to all kinds of businesses. They’re being used by real estate companies, golf courses and yes even the news.
