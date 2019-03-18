CEMA, Chatham Co. Animal Services to host micro-chip clinic

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Chatham Emergency Management Agency and Chatham County Animal Services are teaming up to host a low-cost micro-chip clinic this week.
This is all part of Pet Preparedness month. The “March Microchip Madness” will be held this Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Owners can bring their pets to Chatham County Animal services to recieve their chip and register their them in the national database for $20 dollars.
For those unfamiliar, microchips are small devices that are inserted into the skin and can help owners find their pets if they get lost.
