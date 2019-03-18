Chilly start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Clear and cool tonight with a light northerly breeze. Temperatures sill tumble to the low to mid 40s as we head out the door Monday morning, so you will probably want to grab a jacket! You can get a quick glimpse of the International Space Station! It will appear over the south southeasterly sky at 5:59 a.m. and will be visible for three minutes.
We will quickly warm near 60 at lunchtime with highs near 70 degrees. Chilly temperatures stick around during the mornings this week with lows in the 40s all week long. Spring starts on Wednesday, but it won’t warm up until Friday into the weekend with low to mid 70s return during the afternoon.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.