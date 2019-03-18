Chilly Sunshine in This Morning’s Forecast

(Gray News) -
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are chilly this morning. It’s feeling more like winter as we approach the first, official, day of spring.
Dress for temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning – it’ll feel like winter leaving the house. Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms into the 60s by noon; topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Humidity remains low through the afternoon with an occasional breeze – it’ll be gorgeous.
This evening is forecast to be chilly after sunset, with a temperature cooling into the 50s before 10 p.m. Heading out for dinner plans? Bring along a jacket.
Tuesday begins on the cold side of things with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. As a cooler air-mass filters in, Tuesday afternoon temperatures are forecast to only peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Inland frost is more likely by Wednesday morning. Gardeners - protect any sensitive plants and new plantings.
Sunshine and cool “weather” persist through late in the work-week and the upcoming weekend looks dry with warmer temperatures – good all around!
Have a great day,
Cutter