City of Savannah reviews 2019 St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The City of Savannah held a news conference on Monday to discuss how the weekend went for multiple departments, from sanitation to parking to code enforcement.
City leaders always say preparations for the next Saint Patrick’s Day festival begin when the current one ends, and the numbers and stats they gather over the course of the festival help make the next one better.
More than 800 parking tickets were written over the festival weekend, 265 of those were to people parking in no-parking zones.
Some did heed the CIty's advice to take advantage of public transit and ride shares.
There were twice as many Uber and Lyft vehicles on the streets this year compared to last, and nearly 8,000 people took advantage of Chatham Area Transit buses.
Before the festival, the City said they planned on having a 'pop-up' court on the west side of Chippewa Square to make paying citations easier for festival goers.
But the concept never materialized, and the City addressed that at the news conference.
“We didn’t have anybody go through the court, that’s for various reasons," said Susan Broker with Savannah Special Events. "And I think next year we will work directly, again, with the judges and with Buddy (Clay) and his staff to tweak that so maybe it’s a little more successful. We’ve had night court in the past and it’s worked. We may look at doing something like that again for 2020.”
In Wright Square, there were some big issues with litter, a problem the city typically had in Chippewa Square in years past.
