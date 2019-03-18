Coastal Empire citizens prepare for special elections on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Tuesday is special election day for a number of communities in the Coastal Empire area.
Liberty County is holding an election for council district 5 seat, Skidaway Island voters will choose if they want to become their own city, and voters in Richmond Hill will choose a new city council representative.
When you head to out to vote, don’t forget to bring your ID.
In less than 24 hours, the City of Hinesville will be able to cast their vote for the district 5 seat on city council. This election comes after City Councilman Shaw resigned. There are six qualified candidates on the ballet for this election, including:
- Michelle Harris
- Betty Phelps
- Karl Riles
- James Ryon Jr.
- Andrew Smith
- Hannah Williams-Donegan
The Liberty County Election Board supervisor says the election will be held at the Shuman Center, which is the precinct for the special election of district 5.]
“The normal ending of the election, we still have provisional," said Ella Gordon with the Liberty Co. Election Board. "We have to work with the provisional people and we will work with their paperwork and everything like that. On Wednesday we have consolidation.”
On Skidaway Island, voters will choose if they want to become their own city.
The incorporation vote was approved by Governor Brian Kemp earlier this year.
If 51% of voters approve it, there will be more elections to choose city officials and policies.
Finally, voters in Richmond Hill will choose a new city council representative.
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.
We’re keeping track of all these elections and will have results on air and online as soon as they’re available.
