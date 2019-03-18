Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-18-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will push through before midnight. High pressure builds in from the north Tuesday through Thursday. A weak cold front moves through Friday. Today will be mostly sunny and milder with highs 69-71. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, lows 40-48. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler, highs 60-65. Tuesday night will be clear and cold, lows 38-45. Wednesday is the first day of SPRING. It will be sunny and cool, highs in the mid 60s. Thursday will bristly sunny and milder, highs in the low 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s. Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s.