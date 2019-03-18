Georgia Southern wins Schenkel Invitational

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -The Schenkel Invitational golf tournament wrapped up on Sunday in Statesboro.
Junior Brett Baron shot a seven under 65, and freshman Ben Carr would fire a 69 with the long birdie putt on 18, but the man of the day, and the tournament was senior Steven Fisk.
Next to the chip on the par five seventh hole to within four feet, he’d tap that in and end up as low medalist seven under for the day 14 under for the tournament, and the Eagles tie the low one day total in Schenkel history at 20 under par
Georgia Southern took home the team win, shooting 20 under par. East Tennessee State, Notre Dame, Mississipi State and Kentucky rounded out the top five with College of Charleston in six, and Georgia State in 10th.
Fisk won the individual title, he was 14 under for the tournament. Barron and Carr finished third and fourth, respectively.
