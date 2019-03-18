Georgia State Patrol reports less DUI’s during St. Patrick’s Day

The head of Georgia State Patrol’s Statesboro post said they saw the volume of St. Patricks traffic through Bulloch and Candler County, but not the problems of years past. They worked only six DUI’s all weekend and they weren’t on the interstate in the traffic flow to or from Savannah. GSP’s Rincon post that covers Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan saw only 17 DUI’s over the weekend as well. The commander here sees this as a positive.