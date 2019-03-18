Georgia State Patrol reports less DUI’s during St. Patrick’s Day

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -Georgia State Patrol say they saw less DUI’s during Saint Patrick’s day festivities in some places than usual.
The head of Georgia State Patrol’s Statesboro post said they saw the volume of St. Patricks traffic through Bulloch and Candler County, but not the problems of years past. They worked only six DUI’s all weekend and they weren’t on the interstate in the traffic flow to or from Savannah. GSP’s Rincon post that covers Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan saw only 17 DUI’s over the weekend as well. The commander here sees this as a positive.
“I think as people are seeing us out there on the roads, they’re getting the message,” said Sargent Chris Rodewolt with Post 45. “They’re getting a designated driver, getting an Uber, or getting a friend to come get them.”
The Nighthawk unit did work 34 DUI’s on Savannah/Chatham streets or highways.
A complete breakdown of arrests is available below.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.