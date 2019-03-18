Hilton Head Island celebrates 2019 St. Patrick’s Day parade

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -Hilton head Island held their annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday.
David Lauderdale was this year’s Grand Marshal. Lauderdale is the Senior Editor and Columnist for the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.
WTOC caught up with a little boy who told us a couple reasons why he liked the parade.
“I think this was one of my favorite parades because, one, it’s my favorite color green and second, I get to eat Lucky Charms!” said young Carter.
