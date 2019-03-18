1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Hwy 170 in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 170 in Jasper County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at about 9:10 a.m. on Sunday near the Hwy 170 and SC 426 intersection.
A vehicle was traveling east when it left the roadway. A passenger was ejected from the vehicle and later died at the hospital. A second person, the driver, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries.
