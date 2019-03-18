Liberty County celebrates small business week

“When most people think about opening their own business they think about all of this free time they are going to have," said Childs. "Yeah, no. It doesn’t work out that way. I work harder now than I ever have in my life so it always seems like there is never enough time to do everything. The average person who works for a major corporation. They get their taxes and they don’t really see the impact that they have on the community. I get to see that just for the simple fact that I can provide job opportunities for local people.”