Liberty County celebrates small business week

LIBERTY CO, GA (WTOC) - Liberty County business owners are getting ready for small business week.
While these businesses are small, state lawmakers say that these businesses have a great impact on the economy in Liberty County, from the delicious food businesses to even small local boutiques.
“I’m contributing something more than just food.," says Jeffrey Childs, the owner of New York Eats. "I’m in a position where I can provide jobs for local people.”
Which means the revenue stays in Liberty County.
Some local businesses say that they were on other career paths before deciding to branch out on their own. They have both been open since August and say they are booming in Hinesville.
“When most people think about opening their own business they think about all of this free time they are going to have," said Childs. "Yeah, no. It doesn’t work out that way. I work harder now than I ever have in my life so it always seems like there is never enough time to do everything. The average person who works for a major corporation. They get their taxes and they don’t really see the impact that they have on the community. I get to see that just for the simple fact that I can provide job opportunities for local people.”
They say it’s rewarding to know they get to reap the benefits of the hard work that is put in.
They say they look forward to building and growing.
