Local Muslim community speaks out against deadly New Zealand shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The local Muslim community is speaking out after a deadly shooting at a New Zealand mosque took the lives of 50 people.
The Imam at the Islamic Center of Savannah says that they have been sticking together and trying to get over the fear that a lot of Muslims feel in the community right now.
The attack happened on a day that is considered one of the best days in Islam to gather and pray: a Friday.
“From Islamics perspective, we all believe that they were marchers meaning the way their lives were taken in the moment where they were closest to God,” said Imam Kiuzaima Ilyas.
The Islamic Center of Savannah welcomed WTOC’s Crystal Howard into their doors as she attended one of their worship services this afternoon.
Imam Ilyas says this is a time when they are vulnerable and the most at peace, just like the New Zealand victims when they were killed.
“They are centers of love.," the Imam said. "That’s where we share our love as a community.”
He says Savannah has even shown love with calls, messages, flowers and even cards.
He says this gruesome shooting in New Zealand has shaken their community and they are hurting while some others are living in fear.
“There are some Muslims in America who don’t necessarily feel comfortable sometimes and they feel scared when they are coming outside whether it is about their dress or how they look or how they speak and that is of course not right,” said Imam Ilyas.
He says he hopes moving forward, the Muslim community and other religious backgrounds can stand together in solidarity against hate.
It’s a time of healing for everyone around the world, not just the Muslim community.
“When incidents like this happen, the vast majority of Americans show us they want us here," said Imam Ilyas. "They welcome everybody here.”
