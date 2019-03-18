Bryan County High students clean up future teen center

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) -Students at Bryan County High School got started cleaning up their future teen center, a move coming after they got the green light from the city council for funding and the location.
Members of the S.A.D.D., or Students Against Destructive Decisions organization say this is just the next step in providing leadership opportunities in the community. Students at Bryan County High School say they’re looking forward to it.
“Our vision with S.A.D.D. is changing lives in Bryan County, so we really try to reach out to the community and help our youth is what we’re focusing on with this teen center,” says S.A.D.D. Secretary Kate Butler. “We focus on preventing substance abuse and educating people about substance abuse and other destructive decisions so that they can live a full life.”
“The teen center is really important to me because it will be a safe place for kids to come and it will keep them away from doing destructive things,” says Meghan Vaughn, a S.A.D.D. leadership trainer.
“I got involved with S.A.D.D. because I felt like our community needed a little push in the right direction and I felt like I should be apart of that change and do my best to help out,” said Ahmad Dukes, a member of S.A.D.D.
One of their sponsors says that location was a high priority.
“One of the main reasons we wanted it is the walkability, we have lots of different neighborhoods around where kids need to have a safe place just to be a kid and not get mixed up in some things that we don’t want mixed in,” says S.A.D.D. sponsor Tracy Robinson.
They hope to have the center open by the end of the school year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.