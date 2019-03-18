Police report gruesome details in Carver Village murder

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - New details are emerging in a horrific case after a Savannah teenager was arrested and charged with the death of his mother.
The Savannah Police Departments says that 17-year-old Tasciya Brant is charged with the murder of his mother, 38-year-old Wynter Brant.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Lynah Street at about 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15. The responding officers found Wynter dead with stab wounds.
As the two responding officers went to clear the house, they discovered a large pool of blood in the living room along with a bloody sword on the floor of the first floor bathroom.
One officer advanced to the second level of the home. As the officer announced his presence, a 2-year-old girl walked out of a bedroom with blood on her feet and clothing. Another officer found a second girl around 6-months-old in the same room.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
