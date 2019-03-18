Rep. Carter announces Savannah Harbor expansion funding secured

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Representative Buddy Carter announced on Sunday that funding has been secured to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project on track.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommended more than $130 million in federal funds for the project.released their proposed fiscal year 2020 budget.
This is the third year in a row the project has received full funding from the Trump administration, pending Congressional passage of the annual appropriations bill.
