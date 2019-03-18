Sidney Lanier Bridge to undergo repairs lasting until April 1st

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A heads up if you are heading to or from the Golden Isles: the Georgia Department of Transportation is doing maintenance and making repairs to the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick.
The bridge is the primary route to Jekyll, St. Simons, and the Sea Islands from Interstate 95.
There will be temporary lane closures at times, but one lane is expected to stay open in each direction at all times.
Liberty Ship Park at the foot of the bridge on the north side will be closed until the work is completed.
The parking area, boat ramp, and fishing pier will remain open.
The repairs are expected to complete by April 1st.
