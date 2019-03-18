Tegus Lizards spotted in southeast Georgia

TOOMBS, TATTNALL CO, GA (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says that “lizard invaders” have been spotted in eastern Toombs and western Tattnall counties!
The lizards are popular in the pet trade, but trouble when released in the wild.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it has documented at least four adult Argentine black and white “tegus” and there’s been about 20 sightings, from Lyons to Reidsville.
The lizards that can grow up to four feet long are an invasive species that poses threats to native wildlife, including gopher tortoises which is Georgia’s state reptile and a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act.
Tegus have been causing problems in Florida for years.
The DNR is working to assess the situation in south Georgia. They say you can help by reporting any sitings on its website.
