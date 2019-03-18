12th annual BioMass Conference showcases latest tech and products

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The 12th annual International Biomass Conference & Expo is taking place this week at the Savannah Trade and Convention Center.
More than 800 professionals are gathering to showcase the latest technologies and new products.
The Biomass Industry uses organic material from plants and animals and turns that waste into a renewable source of energy. For example, taking garbage and converting it into bio-gas that is then used as fuel.
“It’s important to be focusing on renewable energy getting away from coal getting away from oil and looking at ways we can use fuel that’s cleaner for the envorment and really help us in terms of how we are reducing carbon within the atmosphere,” said John Nelson.
The conference continues through Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.