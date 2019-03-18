VP Mike Pence coming to SC to campaign for Sen. Lindsey Graham

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Carolina to help Senator Lindsey Graham kick off his 2020 re-election campaign, officials announced Monday.
Pence will travel to Myrtle Beach and Greenville on Saturday, March 30. This comes just a few weeks after Pence was in Columbia with Senator Tim Scott to talk about opportunity zones in our area.
“I am honored to have Vice President Pence travel to South Carolina to support my campaign,” Graham said. “The vice president has been a strong ally and close friend in the efforts to confirm conservative judges like Brett Kavanaugh, strengthen our southern border, cut taxes, and rebuild our military. I know South Carolinians are excited and look forward to welcoming him back to the Palmetto State.”
The Grand Strand Campaign Kickoff Brunch will be held Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at Embassy Suites Kingston Plantation. This is located at 9800 Queensway Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The Upstate Campaign Kickoff Reception will be held Saturday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m. at Greenville Marriott on One Parkway East in Greenville, South Carolina
General admission tickets for each event will be available for $20 and can be purchased on Lindsey Graham’s website.
