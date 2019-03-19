Agencies move in together, make job searching in Bulloch Co. easier

BULLOCH CO, GA (WTOC) -Bulloch County’s unemployment rate sits just below 5%, but the search for a job could get easier as people could now get help at two agencies with one stop.
Folks looking for work or even training now have many of those opportunities under one roof on South Main Street.
The new sign outside points the way to opportunities inside. Work Source Georgia and Department of Labor moved in together from separate locations on opposite sides of town.
“We’re in the middle of downtown,” said Patti Fort with the Georgia Department of Labor. “There’s so much more traffic, so much more convenient.”
People can walk here from almost anywhere in town. The two agencies do some of the same things, but Work Source teams with Georgia’s Technical colleges to offer training as people look for a job or a new career.
“As we all know, when you’re trying to find a government agency for a particular function...instead of searching all over town, you can find them in one location,” said Lee Smith with Work Source.
Both groups celebrated the move to be more accessible to more people who need what they offer.
The building sat empty more than a year after Georgia Power closed the office. Members of The Blue Mile revitalization project were glad to see someone move in to the vacant spot along their corridor.
