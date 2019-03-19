Bo Dukes trial continues for second day

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - Testimony will resume Tuesday morning in the Bo Dukes trial in Wilcox County.
Prosecutors told jurors he wasn't on trial for the death of Tara Grinstead but lying about it to investigators.
Twelve jurors and 3 alternates were selected.
You can watch day 1 of the trial below:
Prosecutors argued that suspected Grinstead killer Ryan Duke came to Bo asking for help after he allegedly killed the high school teacher at her Ocilla home in 2005.
During a hearing before the trial, GBI Special Agent Logan Holland spoke on the stand about his time with Bo, and the purpose of taking Bo to where investigators believe Grinstead's body was burned.
“During that ride down to the pecan orchard, the purpose of speaking to Bo Dukes, was that to have him incriminate himself or was the purpose to find and locate the remains of Tara Grinstead,” said Holland.
After opening statements, the state and defense questioned the state's first witness, Kim Sheridan, about the relationship between Bo and her daughter, who is his girlfriend.
Sheridan said after her daughter said Bo told her he had participated in covering up Grinstead's death to help Ryan Duke, she asked Bo why he believed Ryan. She said Bo never gave her a reason.
“And I asked him specifically why Ryan killed her....And he said I never asked him why,” said Sheridan.
More witness testimony is expected this morning at 9 a.m. WALB will in the courtroom. You can watch the trial live on the WALB News 10 Facebook page. You can also follow along with live updates on the WALB News 10 Twitter.
Dukes is also facing charges in Ben Hill county in the Grinstead case. He is also facing charges in Warner Robbins for a rape and kidnapping that happened on Jan. 1.
