Cloudier, Cooler Tuesday Forecast

Under a veil of high cloud-cover, temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s this morning.
HIGH TIDES –
A high, astronomical, high tide is being made even higher by a strong onshore breeze. Coastal flooding is likely around times of high tide through Thursday evening. The highest tide is forecast to occur Wednesday morning, followed by a second-highest Thursday morning. A detailed tide forecast is available to watch in the WTOC Weather App.
Water may cover portions of Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
While warmer than yesterday morning, a gusty breeze is adding to the cool factor this morning. Grab a jacket before you leave the house. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by noon; topping out in the low to mid-60s in many areas between 2 and 4 p.m.
A mix of sun and clouds continues through the day. Clouds remain thicker along coastal and southern areas. The sunniest conditions are expected to remain well inland.
This evening features a partly cloudy sky and chilly temperatures.
We wake up to temps in the low to mid-40s Wednesday morning followed by an afternoon high temp in the mid-60s under more sunshine.
A warming trend, then, takes hold heading into the weekend ahead of our next chance of showers and storms.
The WTOC First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter