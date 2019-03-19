Coastal flooding during high tide likely along Hwy 80 this week

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The combination of high astronomical tides (because it’s a full moon) and an onshore wind will produce higher than normal high tides this week. Periods of coastal flooding are likely.
Tuesday morning’s high tide peaked at around 9.42’ – but water never covered Highway 80. Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski is the only portion of heavily traveled road that has a legitimate chance of being impacted by water. This tide event is similar to the event a few weeks ago.
The chance of impacts to Highway 80 is greatest Wednesday morning. A peak tide between 9.7’ and 10.1’ is forecast around 8 a.m. or so.
Tides remain high through Thursday before leveling off Friday into the weekend.
Track tides with the WTOC First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.