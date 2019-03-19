Coastal flooding during high tide likely along Hwy 80 this week

Coastal flooding on Hwy 80 near Fort Pulaski during high tide a few weeks ago. This week's coastal flooding event will be similar. (Source: WTOC)
By Cutter Martin | March 19, 2019 at 8:35 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 8:50 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The combination of high astronomical tides (because it’s a full moon) and an onshore wind will produce higher than normal high tides this week. Periods of coastal flooding are likely.

Tuesday morning’s high tide peaked at around 9.42’ – but water never covered Highway 80. Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski is the only portion of heavily traveled road that has a legitimate chance of being impacted by water. This tide event is similar to the event a few weeks ago.

The chance of impacts to Highway 80 is greatest Wednesday morning. A peak tide between 9.7’ and 10.1’ is forecast around 8 a.m. or so.

Tides remain high through Thursday before leveling off Friday into the weekend.

