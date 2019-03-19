Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-19-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Thursday morning. A cold front will push through late Thursday/Friday morning. Another cold front by early Saturday. High pressure returns Saturday night into Sunday. High astronomical tides combined with persistent north-northeast winds could cause coastal flooding around high tides through Thursday. Today will see mostly cloudy skies, cool and breezy. Highs 60-65 with northeast winds 10-15mph. Tonight will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, lows 38-46 with north winds at 5-10 mph. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and slightly milder, highs 60-68. Thursday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs near 70. Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s. Saturday and Sunday will see lots of sun with highs in the mid to upper 70s.