Effingham County grand jury indicts 5 in Crocker children death case

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) - Five people have been indicted on felony murder charges in the deaths of two children in Effingham County.
A grand jury indicted Kimberly Renee Wright, Elwyn John Crocker, Candice Heather Crocker, Mark Anthony Wright, and Roy Anthony Prater on felony murder charges Monday in Effingham County Superior Court.
According to the indictment, Kimberly Wright, Elwyn Crocker, and Candice Crocker were each charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of concealing the death of another.
Mark Wright and Roy Prater each were charged with felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, and concealing the death of another.
An arraignment for all five individuals is set for April.
