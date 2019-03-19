Fuel spill slows morning traffic on I-16 at I-95

March 19, 2019 at 8:01 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 8:41 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Interstate 16 at Interstate 95 due to a fuel spill.

A truck carrying diesel fuel reportedly struck something that punctured the gas tank, leaking diesel fuel onto the roadway. It happened on I-16 at the 157A exit.

Hazmat responded to assist with cleanup.

One westbound lane of I-16 at the I-95 interchange was closed for a couple of hours, as well as the I-95 northbound ramp to I-16 westbound. The scene has since cleared and all lanes and the exit ramp are back open to traffic.

#TrafficAlert: One lane closed of I-16 westbound near the I-95 interchange for a gas spill.

