Gray seal visits Hilton Head Island

“It’s just resting here,” said Amber Kuehn, Manager, Sea Turtle Patrol, Hilton Head Island. “It is protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. We barricaded it so people won’t accidentally step on it in the night or ride a bike over it. It’s from an aquarium in Virginia. They released it. It’s shown up on Myrtle Beach, Hunting Island, now Hilton Head Island, so it appears to be moving south.”