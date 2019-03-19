Oyster farming bill passes House, Senate

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - A new way to farm is on the horizon for the Georgia Coast. The legislature passed a bill to bring oyster farming to the state.
Right now, Chatham County’s recreational shellfish harvesting area is just across Highway 80. A just-passed bill hopes to expand oyster farming along our coast, and do it safely.
Three of our state representatives sponsored the House Bill, which senators, including Ben Watson, approved 35 to 19.
Senator Watson says back in the early 1900s, Georgia was actually the largest oyster producer, and he says this would help bring that industry back to our region. He says this bill gives the framework to make oyster farming possible, and health regulations to make sure they’re safe to eat and sell.
“Oysters are great for the environment. They’re a wonderful filter, so we should certainly be promoting that from an environmental standpoint and from a commercial standpoint. We want to encourage that. We don’t want to overharvest, and we certainly don’t want to get anybody sick,” he said.
The Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division will oversee the process. Once the law goes into effect, there will be a public input process as the DNR makes rules for oyster farming. Citizens, those working in the industry, and scientists will have a chance to be involved.
Those rules must be in place by March 1, 2020, so this kind of oyster farming won’t really start until after that.
