Polls open for Georgia special elections

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia voters can now head to their precincts for special elections in Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and Toombs Counties.
Residents of Richmond Hill are voting in a city council election for Mayor Pro Tem. Skidaway Island residents will vote on whether or not they want to become their own city.
Hinesville citizens are voting for the district 5 city council seat. Vidalia residents will vote on the Education Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax.
All polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM.
Here’s a list of polling locations for each area:
- Hinesville
- Richmond Hill
- Skidaway Island
- Vidalia
