Polls open for Georgia special elections
By Nicolle Sartain | March 19, 2019 at 6:08 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 6:08 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Georgia voters can now head to their precincts for special elections in Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and Toombs Counties.

Residents of Richmond Hill are voting in a city council election for Mayor Pro Tem. Skidaway Island residents will vote on whether or not they want to become their own city.

Hinesville citizens are voting for the district 5 city council seat. Vidalia residents will vote on the Education Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax.

All polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Here’s a list of polling locations for each area:

  • Hinesville
  • Richmond Hill
  • Skidaway Island
  • Vidalia

