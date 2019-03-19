Richmond Hill voters to elect new city council representative

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -Richmond Hill voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday as they work to elect a new city council representative for the District 1 area.
Six people are running to fill the council seat that was left vacant by Johnny Murphy, who lost his battle with cancer in December. They are:
- Kristi Cox
- David T. London
- Darryl Lawrence
- Justin McBride
- Wayne Jackson
- John Ring
City Council will also appoint a new council member to take over another seat from former City Council member John Fesperman. Fesperman was asked to resign after he was discovered to be living and working in Columbus, Ga.
