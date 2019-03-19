Special election to decide on Skidaway Island incorporation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A big and very controversial vote is being held that will decide the future of Skidaway Island on Tuesday.
Voters will choose if they want the island to become its own city.
The incorporation vote was approved by Governor Brian Kemp.
If 50% + 1 of voters approve it, there will be further elections to choose city officials and policies.
