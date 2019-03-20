Bo Dukes trial enters day 3

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - Day 3 of the Bo Dukes trial got underway Wednesday morning in Wilcox County following explosive testimony on Tuesday.
Eleven people took the stand, but it was one of Bo’s army buddies testified that he blew the whistle about Duke’s involvement in burning the body of Tara Grinstead.
And that army buddy was a key witness in this trial. He revealed what Bo told him about disposing of a body and the call he made to law enforcement was played for the jury.
On Wednesday, the prosecution showed the court a video of an interview with Bo Dukes. In the video, Dukes admitted he helped dispose of the body, and said they spent two days burning the body.
Dukes said he told Stephen Duke, Ryan’s brother, on Monday about what happened over the weekend. He said that they loaded her body into his Ford F-150 and Ryan Duke drove the truck to the pecan orchard near Fitzgerald.
Tara Grinstead’s body was face up and wasn’t clothed. He also said there were marks on her neck.
On the GBI video, Dukes said that he told several people about the death of Grinstead what had happened. He gave the GBI the phone numbers of several people he told the story to in 2007 or 2008. He said most people thought he was making up the story.
Dukes said in his interview that Ryan Duke told him he strangled Tara Grinstead on her bed. He said they threw her keys and purse into a dumpster before disposing of her body during his interview with the GBI.
Dukes said he was shocked Ryan Duke could find the orchard because he had only been there a few times. He said he helped move Grinstead’s body
Dukes showed the GBI approximately where they burned her body in the orchard on a photograph during his interview.
During his interview with the GBI, he said they got the wood to burn the body from a shed. The two men left the fire and let it burn overnight. he thinks Grinstead was wearing a belly button ring when this all happened. After two days it looked like the only thing left was ash.
In his interview that he still doesn't know why Duke killed Grinstead.
The two men had a conversation about not saying anything about what happened, but he told Brooke Sheridan and his ex-wife about what happened. Dukes said he finally came forward because he wants this to be over in his interview.
The GBI asked Bo Dukes about reaching out to Ryan Duke to ask him about talking to the GBI.
Dukes said he has returned to the site where Grinstead’s body was burned multiple times.
When asked about talking to Duke, Dukes said he was worried about Ryan putting a bullet in his back. He said tat it has bothered him that Grinstead’s family never knew what became of her.
Previous trial coverage:
“He was like well man I need to tell you something. And that’s when I was pretty much shocked,” said John McCullough.
McCullough met Bo Dukes in basic training where they became what he described as “battle buddies.”
He testified that Dukes told him about Ryan Duke asking him to borrow his truck after he killed their former teacher Tara Grintstead in 2005.
McCullough: He had said that technically he killed Tara to him.
Lawyer: The friend had said that?
McCullough: Yes. That he had beat her and accidentally strangled her and killed her and he didn’t know what to do. So he needed her truck to move her body.
McCullough said he tried reporting what Dukes had told him multiple times, but no one would listen.
That’s when he called the GBI which prompted this recording:
McCullough: He said he killed her. They got in an argument or whatever. And then I was like what are you talking about? And he was like you know he killed that girl on the bulletin board. You know came to borrow my truck and he was upset and all this other stuff so I told him I’d help him.
And something even more chilling was revealed in the recording.
McCullough: “You know it takes over 12...1200 degrees to burn human bones?”
It’s believed Grinstead’s body was taken to a Pecan Orchard in Ben Hill County and burned.
Dukes’ uncle, Randy Hudson, who owns the property testified he had warned his nephew in 2005 about burning on the land.
“He just didn’t listen and he could have done a lot of harm," said Hudson.
