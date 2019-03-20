Cold Start To Wednesday!

(Gray News) -
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are cold this morning.
Dress for a temperature in the mid to upper 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s closer to the coast and across the Savannah Metro area.
Patchy frost is likely; especially on elevated surfaces like car windshields. Go ahead and plan an extra couple minutes into your routine, especially if you live west of I-95. Frost may be thick on your windshield; requiring scraping or defrosting.
HIGH TIDE -
This morning’s high tide is forecast to peak between 9.3′ and 9.7′ near Fort Pulaski shortly after 8 a.m. At levels near, and greater than, 9.4′ water covers portions of Highway 80. I do not expect a Highway 80 closure, but use extra caution driving that roadway through 10 a.m.
An abnormally high tide is expected up and down the Georgia, South Carolina coasts.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 50s by noon; topping out in the low to mid-60s this afternoon.
The forecast gradually warms, and remains dry, heading into the upcoming weekend. The forecast turns wetter early next.
Have a great day,
Cutter