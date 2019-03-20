Community Champions: Palmetto Animal League

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Strays and surrenders are brought through the doors at Palmetto Animal League every day.
Each year, the no-kill shelter sends about 1,000 of those animals back out of their doors and onto better lives. It’s not always the quietest work.
“On any given day, we have 200 dogs and cats waiting for their next best home."
But it’s always rewarding when one of them goes home - to a new home.
“That’s what we’re here for,” said Amy Campanini, President, Palmetto Animal League. “Our first priority is to that homeless animal, but yes, those are the little victories every day that we celebrate.”
The Palmetto Animal League, a private no-kill shelter in Okatie, pays equal attention to the needs of the adopter, facilitating good matches to place the animals.
“We have our volunteers and trainer and our behaviorist who come in and they all work together to say, ‘okay, whatever happened to you before you got here,' or ‘maybe that’s the reason why you got here, we’re going to give you some skills so you can stay in your next home,’ and then we support all of that through continuing education with our adopters, volunteers,” Campinini said.
These WTOC Community Champions feel they aren’t only serving the animal community, but the entire Lowcountry community as well.
"Lots of familiar faces walk in the front door. We like that hometown, grassroots feel. This phone rings constantly with help transitioning these animals into their new home. Cats go through transitioning issues as well, so from our front desk, staff is very busy helping people with that process too.
In addition to its adoption center, to help cover the costs of its animal programs, the Palmetto Animal League operates a thrift store and a low-cost clinic that is available to the public.
