Community leaders look at results of Skidaway Island incorporation vote

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - On Tuesday, voters from our area headed to the polls for the 2019 Special Election.
Voters on Skidaway Island decided for the island to remain a part of unincorporated Chatham County.
Sixty-two percent of the voters voted ‘no’ while 37 percent voted ‘yes.’
People in the Islands communities were also watching the results of the election very closely, because they too could have an incorporation vote in the near future. Grassroots groups from the Islands communities are taking note of what happened in order to get an idea of how a similar situation could play out for them.
“I feel like the 24,500 residents of Oatland, Talahi, Whitemarsh, and Wilmington deserve the same opportunity to choose our path that the residents of Skidaway Island had,” said Adam Avant, President, Islands Community Association.
Representing those who are in favor of incorporating the Islands communities, The Islands Community Association believes the turnout would be similar, if not better, if residents there were given the chance to vote.
“I think anybody that sees this only with winners and losers is perhaps missing the big picture,” said William Lynes, Vice President, Islands Community Association. “Because through this process, if we end up with a more informed electorate and a more responsive government, then there are no losers.”
Representative Jesse Petrea said he was pleased with Skidaway’s turnout, and said it goes to show how important the issue was to them.
“They have made that decision, so now, this issue is settled forever, once and for all,” Rep. Petrea said. “And I think that everybody on both sides is just happy that it’s over.”
Petrea says he’ll likely be talking with the other state legislator representing the Islands communities, Senator Ben Watson, possibly by the end of the week to discuss next steps for a possible incorporation vote for the Islands.
