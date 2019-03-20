Consider This: College Admission Scandal

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A few years back, on a rainy Saturday morning I decided to take my young daughter to Chuck E. Cheese for some harmless fun.
After we'd been there for a bit, I noticed that a door on a Skee Ball machine was open, and there was free access to hundreds upon hundreds of tickets for those so inclined to cheat and steal. Much to my dismay, there were some parents, right in front of their young children, gleefully willing to do just that. I could only shake my head and speculate the impact of the horrible lesson they just taught their kids.
Now, fast forward to last week when a, six state multi-million dollar college admission scandal, Operation Varsity Blues, resulted in more than 50 arrests, including some very rich and famous people.
Thirty-three parents, including actresses Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman were among those arrested and charged with lying and cheating to get their underserving, entitled children into schools they’re not qualified to attend and, in the process, denying admission to students who are.
Consider this: in an attempt to buy an education these parents taught their children a horrible lesson: money equals entitlement.
These kids, many of whom were unaware of their parent’s illegal and misguided actions, must now bare the guilt of this blatant disregard of what’s right and decent.
Jail just doesn’t seem like enough of a punishment for those found guilty in this scheme, but certainly appropriate, unless of course they find a way to buy themselves out of the mess they’ve gotten themselves into.
