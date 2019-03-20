Dairy Queen celebrates start of Spring with ‘Free Cone Day’

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Dairy Queen is celebrating the seasonal change with its “Free Cone Day.”
Participating Dairy Queen locations are giving away free small vanilla soft-serve cones all day on Wednesday.
We stopped by the Pooler Parkway location where quite a few people were taking advantage of the offer. The free ice cream is meant to encourage donations to the Children’s Miracle Network. This charity has a special meaning to the manager we talked to.
“The partnership is important because the parents, when their kids are sick, they need someone to help them,” said Melissa Drescher, Pooler Dairy Queen Manager. “My child was actually a neonatal child when it was born, so it’s just to give back as a Thank You. It feels honorable to be able to give back for what all I received, and it just makes you feel part of your community.”
A recent survey done by Dairy Queen found a free DQ cone would make 92 percent of Americans happy, which actually works out pretty well, since Wednesday is also International Happiness Day.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.