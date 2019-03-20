Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-20-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather into the weekend. Low pressure will pass to our east Thursday making it a breezy day. The next storm system will impact us Monday night and Tuesday. Spring begins at 5:58pm today. Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs, 61-67. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, lows 37-45. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy, highs 68-72. West winds may gust to 25mph. Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s with a 20% chance for late day showers and storms.