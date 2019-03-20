Grant from U.S. Dept. of Agriculture could help improve Metter Fire Department

CANDLER COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A federal loan could help firefighters in Metter better protect citizens.
Firetrucks and radios can take a big chunk from a small town’s budget. That’s why Metter is looking for help from Washington.
Metter Fire Department could look and sound different soon, thanks to a $600,000 grant/loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money would help the city purchase radios for the department as well as replace a firetruck for the city/county fire department.
“It’s a lot of money for a small community; a huge investment for us. We don’t take it lightly,” said Chief Jason Douglas, Metter Fire Department.
Douglas says the department’s newest truck is 14-years-old and a new one could help them respond quicker and serve more efficiently.
The chief says this process got delayed due to the federal shutdown. He also says they hope to get an answer soon and have the firetruck here as soon as next month.
