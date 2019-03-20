I-95 crash survivor: “I shouldn’t be here”

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A Rincon man says that he’s lucky to be alive after his car was destroyed in a crash on I-95 near Jimmy DeLoach Parkway on Monday.
Scott Shepherd says he was driving home from work early to take his son to a doctor’s appointment when a blue work bucket flew out of a pickup on I-95 on Monday. Shepherd swerved to avoid it, and then...
“I spun a 180 and next thing I knew there was a tractor trailer coming up and I went right underneath the wheels of that semi-truck,” said Shepherd. “It pulled the convertible top over my head and the seatbelt back into the seat and held me in place and secured me, so I so that I didn’t get hurt at all.”
He simply describes getting out of this essentially unscathed as a miracle.
“I don’t understand why I’m here," Shepherd says. “It’s hard to...it’s hard to grasp. When you look at the amount of space my legs were down there. There was a seat here. I mean, this was in my lap, and I got out. This came down the way that it did. If it had been two inches farther inboard, I wouldn’t be here today. This is by far the worst wreck I’ve ever been in. I really didn’t think that I was going to make it out of this one.I thought for sure I was going to get T boned and this would be it, but I didn’t. Everything turned out fine, and I can’t explain that. It’s a miracle. There’s no other way that I was saved from this other than God.”
He says he’s gotten response on social media from across the world, from the airbag company to individuals, talking about how it’s a miracle he’s alive.
From the looks of that picture, that could have easily been a deadly accident.
In a WTOC investigation, we looked into the number of accidents involving semi-trucks in recent years.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the number of traffic deaths has increased then plateaud over the past few years.
In 2014, there were less than 1,200 deaths.
In 2015, more than 1400.
In 2016, closer to 1550.
In 2017
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.