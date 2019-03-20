I-95 crash survivor: “I shouldn’t be here”

“I don’t understand why I’m here," Shepherd says. “It’s hard to...it’s hard to grasp. When you look at the amount of space my legs were down there. There was a seat here. I mean, this was in my lap, and I got out. This came down the way that it did. If it had been two inches farther inboard, I wouldn’t be here today. This is by far the worst wreck I’ve ever been in. I really didn’t think that I was going to make it out of this one.I thought for sure I was going to get T boned and this would be it, but I didn’t. Everything turned out fine, and I can’t explain that. It’s a miracle. There’s no other way that I was saved from this other than God.”