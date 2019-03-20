Jasper County superintendent gives State of the District Address

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) - The superintendent of Jasper County Schools says the district needs to start performing better on state testing.
On Tuesday, Rechel Anderson gave her first State of the District Address as the district’s superintendent.
Anderson says she knows the district has work to do, but they are also celebrating the growth they have experienced. She also says the district is focusing on how material is taught to make sure all students in the county have a strong curriculum base.
"Many times, when you hear about the Jasper County School District, you hear about the negative test data, but we have so many positive things that are happening here with our students...with our teachers. But also, instructionally and district-wide overall. We are fully one to one when it comes to technology. That's an accomplishment for us and we were able to accomplish that with our district wide support," said Rechel Anderson, Superintendent, Jasper County.
Two schools in the district are on the state’s list of priority schools, meaning they are failing schools. If an education overhaul bill passes, it would require South Carolina to step in at schools on that list.
