Man charged with arson in connection to fire at hotel in Hardeeville last month

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) - Officials in Hardeeville say a Ridgeland man is facing arson charges stemming from a fire last month at the Knights Inn.
Police arrested 54-year-old Tommy Levar Williams Wednesday morning. He is accused of starting the fire at the hotel on the morning of Feb. 24. Around 30 people were forced from their rooms that morning and several had to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Williams is currently being held in the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Hardeeville Police continue to investigate the fire.
