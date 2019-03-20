Man wanted in Yemassee home invasion arrested in Virginia

According to the Yemassee Police Department, in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 17, the Williamsburg Virginia Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Jeff Basil Chandler, 24, of Yemassee, who was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road and weaving in and out of both lanes. Upon officers making contact with Chandler and running his South Carolina Drivers License, police discovered Chandler had active warrants for his arrest issued by the Yemassee Police Department in connection to a home invasion that occurred on Riley Street back in early December.