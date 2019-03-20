Man wanted in Yemassee home invasion arrested in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTOC) - A fugitive wanted by Yemassee Police has been arrested in Virginia.
According to the Yemassee Police Department, in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 17, the Williamsburg Virginia Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Jeff Basil Chandler, 24, of Yemassee, who was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road and weaving in and out of both lanes. Upon officers making contact with Chandler and running his South Carolina Drivers License, police discovered Chandler had active warrants for his arrest issued by the Yemassee Police Department in connection to a home invasion that occurred on Riley Street back in early December.
Williamsburg contacted Yemassee who confirmed active warrants for kidnapping, accessory to a felony before the fact and robbery with a deadly weapon. Williamsburg Police then placed Chandler under arrest and transported him to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he waived his extradition hearing.
Police say Chandler will be extradited to South Carolina later this week and will be taken to the Hampton County Detention Center where he’ll await a bond hearing.
One other suspect, Ricky Primus, was apprehended on Dec. 18 shortly after the incident. He is currently incarcerated at the Hampton County Detention Center awaiting trial.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.