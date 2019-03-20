Memorial service being held for siblings killed in South Ga

March 20, 2019

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - Friends and family will be able to pay respects to two siblings who were killed earlier this month.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20 for Mercedes and Wayne Hackle Junior. It's from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home on North Street West in Vidalia.

A memorial service is planned for Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the same location.

Wayne's girlfriend, Bobbilynn Moore, was laid to rest on Monday.

Two men have been charged in the deaths of the three individuals (see related story below).

