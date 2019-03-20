Mother sentenced in death of 2-year-old in Wayne County

WAYNE CO., GA (WTOC) - A woman has been convicted and sentenced in the death of a 2-year-old in Wayne County.
The district attorney for Brunswick's judicial circuit says 22-year-old Shonteonna Key has been convicted on one count of murder in the second degree.
Key's daughter, 2-year-old Kensely Carter, died of multiple blunt force injuries consistent with abuse in May 2018.
Key was sentenced to a 30-year term with 20 years in prison and 10 on probation. As a term of her probation, Key will not be allowed to be around children without supervision.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.