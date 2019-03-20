Ohio Senator proposes Medicare buy-in

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The tax for Medicare comes out of every American workers’ paycheck. It covers hospital care, nursing homes, and surgery for the nation’s elderly.
“They paid into the system all their lives," said Jim Martin with 60 Plus. "They don’t want to hear that it’s going bankrupt.”
Jim Martin is the founder of 60 Plus, an advocacy group that gives seniors a voice on Capitol Hill. At 83-years-old, he works to educate seniors about the status of their healthcare.
“We’ve been able to go out on our bus tours around the country," said Martin. "To talk to seniors and get them a true picture of what’s going on about Medicare.”
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, over 59 million Americans were enrolled in Medicare in 2018. The Congressional Budget Office projects the Medicare trust fund will run out of money by 2026.
“There has to be work on both sides of the aisle to fix it,” says Martin. “Let’s stop the demagoguery. Seniors deserve better quite frankly.”
Tax Policy Center’s Howard Gleckman says there are only a few options for those seniors when the trust fund dries up.
“Solution one is to raise people’s taxes, Solution two is to reduce the cost of healthcare, And solution three is to just keep spending the money and borrowing from somebody,” says Howard Gleckman with the Tax Policy Center.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has proposed allowing people to buy-in to Medicare when they turn 50-years-old. He says this is better than the Medicare for All option touted by fellow Democrats.
“I think there are lots of people that have insurance that they are more or less satisfied with," says Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown. "I don’t think you force people to make that choice.”
Congress has not indicated which route they might choose, but the clock is ticking.
