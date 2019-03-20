The Olde Pink House set to re-open April 8 after fire damaged restaurant

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Olde Pink House in Savannah plans to re-open the first-floor dining rooms, Planter’s Tavern and Arches Bar on Monday, April 8 after a fire in the ballroom in late December.
"We’re thrilled to welcome guests back to this important piece of Savannah history, beginning on April 8,” said Olde Pink House General Manager Craig Jeffress. “We know The Olde Pink House is a very special place that means so much to so many people in our community, and our goal is to restore the interiors exactly as people remember. Some of the finishing touches will still be completed through the month of April, but we want to get our treasured staff back to work as soon as possible and to help our loyal customers make incredible memories once again.”
The restaurant says based on the current restoration timeline, The Olde Pink House is expected to open daily at 5 p.m. and seat diners until 10:30 p.m., beginning April 8. The Planters Tavern featuring live music and the Arches Bar with indoor and outdoor seating will be open later into the evening. They say from April 8-14, guests will be seated on a walk-in basis.
Reservations are currently being accepted for April 15 and beyond. To make a reservation, please call 912.232.4286 or visit opentable.com.
